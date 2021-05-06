Mild Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday should be warmer across much of the area, but don’t get used to it as cooler temperatures return for the weekend. Rain should become likely Saturday with a chance lingering into Sunday. It is also going to be breezy.

Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Winds look to become east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, but the chance is slight at best.

Friday will be warmer than Thursday with above average temperatures likely in many locations. (KOLN)

An upper level trough and surface low pressure system are going to move through the region Saturday and Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy both days with wind speeds 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. There is a 30% chance of showers and maybe a few thunderstorms Saturday morning. The chance will increase through the afternoon with showers and thunderstorms likely in the eastern half of Nebraska and Kansas Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The chance of rain should diminish through the morning Sunday (Mother’s Day) with dry conditions likely by the afternoon. The surface low looks to remain in Kansas and at this time that is where the possibility of severe weather is going to be. Stay tuned to the forecast as that may change as we get closer to Saturday. High temperatures this weekend look to be in the 50s and 60s.

At this time, there is a chance for isolated to scattered severe storms in Kansas Saturday. (KOLN)

More upper level disturbances could move through the region Monday through Wednesday which means more chances for rain. Below average temperatures will likely continue through Wednesday before the weather pattern changes late next week. There are indications that an upper level ridge may build into the area. This would mean warmer temperatures and mainly dry conditions.

