Missouri River remains low headed into summer

Photo courtesy: Noctem Photography
Photo courtesy: Noctem Photography(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Officials may have to increase the amount of water released into the Missouri River over the next couple months to ensure there is enough water in the river for cities that rely on it for water and for barge traffic.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that significantly less water is expected to flow into the river this year because conditions remain so dry and snowpack is below normal levels.

April was an exceptionally dry month in the region. Because of that, officials said that only about 69% of the normal amount of water is expected to flow into the Missouri River this year.

