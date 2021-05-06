Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man who fled Lincoln corrections center

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Wednesday that Raymond Jimenez had been...
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Wednesday that Raymond Jimenez had been arrested.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Wednesday that Omaha Police had arrested a man who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln last month.

Raymond Jimenez was arrested Tuesday and was transferred back to Lincoln, the OPD report states. Jimenez was due back to CCC-L on April 7 after completing his job service assignment in downtown Lincoln.

Previously sentenced to 4-6.5 years starting June 15, he was due for release Aug. 10.

His prior sentence was for operation of a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in Douglas County. Now, he faces charges for escape.

Jimenez was taken to Lancaster County Jail, the report states.

CCC-L is one of two low-level NDCS facilities, allowing inmates to work and attend school or religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

