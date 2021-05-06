Advertisement

Sander wins LPS Golf Championship

Lincoln Southwest golfer Geran Sander approaches the 1st green during the 2021 LPS Championships.
Lincoln Southwest golfer Geran Sander approaches the 1st green during the 2021 LPS Championships.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southwest senior Geran Sander won the 2021 LPS Golf Championship on a beautiful afternoon at Holmes Golf Course. Sander shot a 3-over 75, capped by a 7-foot putt on the 18th green. Lincoln East golfers Will Topolski and Charlie Larson also finished with a 75.

The three golfers returned to the first tee for a playoff hole. A large gallery followed the group on a picturesque afternoon in Lincoln. Sander had a beautiful approach, which stopped 5 feet short of the cup. The LSW senior knocked his final putt for the win.

Sander is signed to compete in golf at Nebraska Wesleyan.

Lincoln East won the LPS Invite team championship.

