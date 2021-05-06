Smaller rain chances the next few days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms (some severe) moved through the area Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The chance of rain should decrease Thursday and Friday before increasing this weekend. Below average temperatures look to continue.

Thursday is going to begin with variable cloudiness and a slight chance of lingering sprinkles or showers, but the bulk of the day will be mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. It is not going to be as breezy with north-northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Mild temperatures expected Thursday afternoon. (KOLN)

Friday should begin mostly sunny, then clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms develops by Friday night. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s in most of the area.

Friday will be warmer than Thursday. (KOLN)

An upper level trough and surface low pressure system are going to move through the region this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely Saturday with showers continuing into Sunday (Mother’s Day). At this time, the severe weather threat should remain in Kansas Saturday, but stay tuned as that could change in the days ahead. This weekend will likely be breezy and cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The active weather pattern looks to continue through the first half of next week with more chances for rain. Temperatures should remain below average too.

