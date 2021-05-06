Advertisement

Sunshine returns for Thursday

A couple of nice days and then cooler with rain chances increasing on Saturday.
A couple of nice days and then cooler with rain chances increasing on Saturday.
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scattered clouds Thursday morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. A few pop up clouds will be possible late this afternoon due to the day time heating. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 60s with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph. Average high temperature for Lincoln is 71 degrees.

High temperatures on Thursday will be near the seasonal average.
High temperatures on Thursday will be near the seasonal average.

Mostly clear and cool again for Thursday night into Friday morning. Lows around 40 with a light southwest breeze. Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs in the lower 70s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be cooler with a good chance for showers and t’storms. At this time the best chance for rain will be Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 60s with a brisk east wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday, Mothers’s Day, will be cold, mostly cloudy with a high only in the mid 50s and a continued chance for scattered showers. A northeast wind 15 to 25 mph will make it feel even colder.

Monday will be on the cool side with a high around 60 with lots of clouds and a slight chance for rain. Tuesday will be chilly once again with highs in the upper 50s and another round of scattered showers. Showers will still be possible on Wednesday and high temperatures will still be below average with only lower 60s expected.

Temperatures will cool again over the weekend and into next week with several chances for rain.
Temperatures will cool again over the weekend and into next week with several chances for rain.

