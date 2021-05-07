Advertisement

After season off, Saltdogs excited for 2021 campaign

Lincoln Saltdogs slugger Curt Smith during a preseason practice.
Lincoln Saltdogs slugger Curt Smith during a preseason practice.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a noticeable joy at Haymarket Park this spring. Lincoln Saltdogs players, whether veterans or newcomers, are smiling and creating a playful vibe after the franchise didn’t play last season.

Pitcher Jake Hohensee admits he took baseball for granted and his appreciation for the game has deepened.

“It feels good to be back with the fellas,” Hohensee said. “Its fun to be out here and put a baseball in my hand.”

The Saltdogs reported to Lincoln earlier this week and are beginning preseason workouts. The team is scheduled to open the 2021 campaign later this month. Fans will be allowed to attend home games, which start on May 25th.

The American Association had an abbreviated season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only half of the league’s teams participated. The Saltdogs, however, were among those to not participate last summer.

“After last year, I thought it was over,” record-setting slugger Curt Smith said. “I wasn’t planning on playing again. Its nice to be back on the ball field. I’m in my happy place right now.”

