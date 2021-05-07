Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A list of a few events happening in the Capital City this weekend from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Capital Jazz Society presents The First Friday Live Stream Series: Rat Pack Jazz

Capital Jazz Society proudly presents a series of livestream events featuring some of the best jazz groups and musicians in the Lincoln and Omaha area. Each event will be livestreamed on the Capital Jazz Society’s Facebook page on the first Friday of each month from January to June from 8pm to 9:30pm. Livestreaming events allows the Capital Jazz Society to present live jazz while also keeping musicians and the audience safe during the pandemic.

Friday 8-9:30 p.m.; Donations accepted

More info: HERE

Frontier Harley-Davidson presents Women’s Bike Show

Join us at Frontier H-D for the Women’s Ride-In Bike Show on Saturday, May 8th! 10:00am - 11:30am: REGISTRATION 1:00pm: VOTE COUNT & GROUP PHOTO 1:15pm: WINNER ANNOUNCED, Followed by group ride (open to all!) *FREE LUNCH for registrants and volunteers! ($5.00 for guests)

Saturday 8-10 a.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Maverick Rodeo

Come out and watch the Maverick Rodeo! This is event is happening at the Lancaster Event Center.

Friday - Sunday

More info: HERE

Mother’s Day Bird Walk

May is Migratory Bird Month and May 9th is Mother’s Day. Let’s celebrate both with a bird walk at the Nature Center. This program will include a short hike in Flemming Woods and time for exploration along the trails. Bring your own binoculars or request to borrow a pair from the Nature Center. Register by May 7.

Sunday 9-10 a.m.; $5 per person

More info: HERE

Spring Parade of Homes

Every Spring and Fall, the Home Builders Association of Lincoln organizes the Parade of Homes for the public. The Parade of Homes offers potential home buyers a great opportunity to walk through brand new homes and meet the builders.

May 9 - May 16, Saturdays and Sundays 1-6 p.m., Weekdays 6-8 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Lied Live Online: Sam Stacy

Sam Stacy is a Lincoln native who recently received national attention after winning a spot on Team Blake on NBC’s The Voice! He was first introduced to music through choir at First Plymouth Church. He got involved in musical theater and taught himself to play guitar at 12 years old. He graduated from Lincoln Southeast, and during college he’d study by day and gig by night, taking a job at a bank after graduating to keep his evenings free for performing. Once he started making more money from music than at the bank, he quit his day job and never looked back. Stacy now lives in Los Angeles and is a full-time musician.

Sunday 7 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

