Hawkeyes top Huskers in pitcher’s duel

IOWA CITY, Iowa. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team lost a pitcher’s duel Friday afternoon, falling 1-0 to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the opening game of a four-game series in Iowa City.

Senior right-hander Olivia Ferrell (10-9) went the distance for Nebraska, scattering six hits and allowing only one run. But her effort was not enough, as the Huskers’ saw their four-game winning streak snapped while falling to 20-17 on the season.

Iowa ace Allison Doocy (9-4) fired a one-hitter after no-hitting Rutgers in her final start last weekend. Doocy, the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, allowed only a single and two walks, while Nebraska managed a fourth base runner thanks to a Hawkeye error. Doocy allowed only two Huskers to reach second base, as she helped Iowa (21-16) to its fifth straight win.

Freshman Caitlynn Neal had Nebraska’s lone hit in the game, while classmates Billie Andrews and Kaylin Kinney each drew one walk.

After Nebraska was retired on five pitches in the top of the first inning, Iowa mounted a threat in the bottom half of the inning. The first two Hawkeyes singled before Ferrell recorded a strikeout. Kalena Burns then flew out to center and Neal threw out the runner attempting to advance to third for an inning-ending double play.

The Hawkeyes grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on back-to-back one-out triples.

Nebraska got its first base runner of the game in the top of the fourth inning when Kinney reached on a two-out error, but she was left stranded there.

The Huskers picked up their first hit in the top of the sixth when Neal lined a one-out single to left center. Andrews followed with a walk to put runners on first and second before a double play ended the threat.

Nebraska had another chance to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Kinney worked a leadoff walk and freshman pinch runner Camyl Armendariz advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from junior Peyton Glatter. Following a foul out, freshman Abbie Squier lined a ball to deep left, but it was caught for the final out.

Nebraska and Iowa continue their series with a doubleheader on Saturday. Due to forecasted inclement weather, Saturday’s doubleheader has been moved up to an 11:30 a.m. first pitch.

