LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Briley Hill scored 3 goals to spark an offensive outburst for Lincoln East in the District A-3 Soccer Final. The Spartans finished with night with 6 goals to defeat Elkhorn South at Seacrest Field.

Annie Mulder, Page Monson, and Grace Peterson also scored for Lincoln East.

