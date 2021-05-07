Advertisement

Lincoln woman killed in crash on Hwy 44

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 44, five miles south of Kearney.
The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 44, five miles south of Kearney.(AP Images)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Lincoln woman died in a crash Thursday afternoon near Kearney, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 44, five miles south of Kearney.

NSP said a southbound Honda Accord, driven by Brandi Nigh, was making a U-turn on Highway 44. A southbound Chrysler 300 struck the Honda and then a northbound semi/grain hauler struck both vehicles.

Nigh, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

