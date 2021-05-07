Advertisement

Long overdue overhaul comes to Lincoln’s Cascade Fountain

Long overdue overhaul comes to Cascade Fountain
Long overdue overhaul comes to Cascade Fountain(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a project the people of Lincoln chose. Thousands made their voice heard in a survey put out by the city to determine the Bicentennial Cascade Fountain’s fate.

The most popular, and ultimate winner, leaves the fountain in the same spot - 27th and Capital Parkway. Voters chose to revamp the area that surrounds it.

The first step in that renovation started on Wednesday afternoon.

First, crews are starting with a semi-demolition, fixing whats underneath the fountain. The City of Lincoln said this will be done before surface changes get underway.

“Tearing out the old materials, the old basin that surrounded the fountain tower,” said J.J. Yost, the planning and facilities manager. “To get it out of the way to put in the new, and the new mechanical systems.”

When it’s all said and done, the city said it wants to make the space feel more visitor-friendly.

The most noticeable change is converting the area that was previously concrete, into more natural and grassy features.

“Benches and tables and shade structures,” Yost said. “Just to have a better area to picnic and enjoy the fountain itself.”

It’s a $1.6 million project, funded mostly by donations. Over 400 people have contributed in one way or another and the City of Lincoln plans to provide a $500,000 matching Challenge Grant.

“We’ve had some large gifts. We’ve had some small gifts. We’ve had participation at all levels,” Yost said.

The fountain was originally dedicated to teachers. The revamp aims to reaffirm that with dedication bricks to honor former favorite teachers. It’s a majority of where the donations have come from.

“Even after people see the final project they will be willing or interested in recognizing a teacher,” Yost said. “That will help build the endowment to help take care of the fountain going forward.”

The city says that the project will take about a year to complete and that the fountain will be flowing for the Spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus Deaths
Elderly Nebraska woman dies from COVID-19, despite being vaccinated
A vehicle crashed into the side of a house in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Car crashes into side of house in Lincoln
Van involved in crash with Pius X bus.
Lincoln Pius X bus hit on I-80, other driver under investigation
Unmanned plane eventually ends up in a corn field
Plane with no pilot takes off in Merrick County
Tyler Caudill, 19, was arrested after police said he trespassed on a private jet at the Central...
Phillips teen charged for Grand Island airport standoff

Latest News

Fentanyl
Friday will be warmer than Thursday with above average temperatures likely in many locations.
Mild Friday
A former Minden School Board member has been formally charged for not wearing a mask.
Former Minden School Board member who refused to wear mask charged
COVID-19 precautions keep flu numbers low.
Masks, distancing keep flu cases, deaths low across Nebraska