LPD investigating after shots fired into home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after multiple shots were fired into a home on Friday morning.

LPD said around 2 a.m. in the 100 Block of B Street, officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting.

Officers contacted two victims who were in the house: a 65-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

They told police they were inside the home when they heard multiple gunshots outside and found two bullet holes in the wall. There was also a bullet hole found in the couch roughly two feet away from where the man was sitting.

Police said the victims recently moved into the home and believe the gunshots may have been intended for the prior residents.

The investigation is ongoing

