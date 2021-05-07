Advertisement

LPD responds to robbery in northeast Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to the 6100 block of Madison Avenue on a report of a robbery at around 7:33 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male who explained they’d attempted to sell vape pens to some unknown individuals they’d met on Snapchat. According to the victims, they’d met two juvenile males near North 61st Street and Madison Avenue.

One of the juveniles pointed a black handgun at the victims while the juvenile punched the victims multiple times, causing minor pain and injury. The suspects stole one of the victim’s wallets, Airpods, two vape pens and miscellaneous property totaling approximately $235.

This investigation is ongoing.

