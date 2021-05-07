Advertisement

LSW hangs on, wins District A-1 title

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ava Spinar scored a second-half goal, which proved to be the game-winner in Lincoln Southwest’s 1-0 victory in the District A-1 final. The Silver Hawks defeated Millard West behind a solid match defensively. Emma Hain and Alexa Gobel combined for a shutout for Lincoln Southwest (15-0).

With the win, LSW secures a spot in the Girls State Tournament. The Silver Hawks are making their 13th all-time appearance at state.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Coronavirus Deaths
Elderly Nebraska woman dies from COVID-19, despite being vaccinated
A vehicle crashed into the side of a house in Lincoln on Wednesday.
Car crashes into side of house in Lincoln
Van involved in crash with Pius X bus.
Lincoln Pius X bus hit on I-80, other driver under investigation
Unmanned plane eventually ends up in a corn field
Plane with no pilot takes off in Merrick County
Tyler Caudill, 19, was arrested after police said he trespassed on a private jet at the Central...
Phillips teen charged for Grand Island airport standoff

Latest News

Lincoln East senior Briley Hill celebrates a goal during the Spartans win in the District A-3...
Hill’s Hat Trick Sends Lincoln East into State Tournament
golf
LPS Golf Championships
lsw
HS Soccer District Finals (Thurs, May 6)
Lincoln Southwest golfer Geran Sander approaches the 1st green during the 2021 LPS Championships.
Sander wins LPS Golf Championship