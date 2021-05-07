LSW hangs on, wins District A-1 title

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ava Spinar scored a second-half goal, which proved to be the game-winner in Lincoln Southwest’s 1-0 victory in the District A-1 final. The Silver Hawks defeated Millard West behind a solid match defensively. Emma Hain and Alexa Gobel combined for a shutout for Lincoln Southwest (15-0).

With the win, LSW secures a spot in the Girls State Tournament. The Silver Hawks are making their 13th all-time appearance at state.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.