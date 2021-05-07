Advertisement

Nebraska moves toward creating school finance commission

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers are moving ahead with a plan to create a special commission that would look at the way the state’s public K-12 schools are funded.

The measure advanced, 37-5, despite opposition from some lawmakers who see it as a way for school lobbyists to secure more money for their districts. Gov. Pete Ricketts has expressed concerns as well, saying he doesn’t want a “rubber stamp” commission that would help build momentum for more spending.

Lawmakers have sparred over the issue because many want to lower local property taxes, and Nebraska’s K-12 public schools are the biggest consumer of that revenue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

