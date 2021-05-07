Saturday Forecast: Clouds, cooler weather, and thunderstorm chances to start Mother’s Day Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a REALLY nice finish to the work week, the weather will take a turn for the cooler and more active as we head into Mother’s Day Weekend and beyond as most everyday over the next week will hold at least some small chances for moisture.

As we head into Saturday, a low pressure system is expected to slide across areas to our south. On the northern edge of the system, clouds and cooler weather are expected for most of eastern Nebraska with easterly and southeasterly winds becoming gusty in the afternoon with wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible. Winds eventually will swing to the northeast as the low pressure system swings through the area. Even on the backside of the system on Sunday we should see breezy north winds with gusts up to 30 MPH possible on Mother’s Day Sunday.

After seeing a good amount of sunshine on Friday, skies will become mostly cloudy on Saturday with cooler weather expected as highs will fall back into the 60s for most of the area. Chances for rain will begin to pick up as we head into Saturday afternoon and Saturday night as thunderstorms wrap into eastern and southeastern Nebraska. Some storms could be strong to severe with some large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has south central and southeastern Nebraska under a marginal and slight risk for the day on Saturday. Again, the main threats into Saturday evening would likely be strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain - but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

On the “cool” side of the low pressure system, temperatures will begin to trend cooler on Saturday with highs across the area mainly in the 60s, though some spots in northern Nebraska likely stay in the 50s on Saturday with some spots in southern Nebraska potentially reaching the low 70s.

Skies remain mostly cloudy on Mother’s Day Sunday with even cooler weather expected to finish the weekend. Look for highs mainly in the 50s to right around 60° on Sunday - well below where we should be for this time of year.

Another system is expected to swing into the area, keeping rain chances in the forecast for much of early next week for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Temperatures may be cool enough though for some snow to mix in across parts of western Nebraska - especially Sunday night and into early Monday next week. The weather will remain unseasonably cool into early next week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s through midweek next week as skies look to remain mostly cloudy with off and on chances for rain throughout much of early next week. By the second half of the week, temperatures look to rebound back into the 70s with drier weather in the forecast for now.

