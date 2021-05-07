Suspect arrested for reported assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 28-year-old is in custody after he attacked a man on Thursday, leaving the victim with a broken wrist, a swollen eye, and a lacerated lower lip.

LPD said around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a local hospital on a report of a belated assault.

Officers learned the victim was picking up his child from his child’s mother in the 3800 Block of North 1st Street when he was approached by Caleb Rutherford, who also lives at the home.

The victim told police Rutherford approached him and became upset while he was having a private conversation with the woman.

Rutherford then punched the victim, causing him to fall backward on his wrist, LPD said.

Police said he then punched him multiple times in the face.

Rutherford was contacted a short time later and probable cause was developed to arrest him on first-degree assault charges.

