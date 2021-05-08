Esports Team takes off at Lincoln East High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It started as five Lincoln East students meeting after school once a week to play video games. Now Lincoln East has its own esports club with nearly 50 members.

The students are playing games like Rocket League, Overwatch and League of Legends.

“We’re all kind of checking it out and seeing what it looks like,” said Ben Herbel, a teacher and coach at Lincoln East.

Herbel is in his first year teaching and he’s the club’s coach.

“I’m an LPS alum, so looking around and seeing video games on school computers is really fun to see,” said Herbel.

These students are competing against 30+ schools in a statewide league. There’s also a state tournament each semester.

Club President Juwon Kim is a freshman that moved from Boston last year. He uses video games to stay connected with his old friends and to make new ones.

“He started to get to know kids at East by playing games here and we all kind of got together and we thought ‘hey let’s make this a club,” said Herbel.

“What started off as just talking about it turned out to be this actual thing that’s happening,” said Kim. “I just find it so amazing.”

And there are no stereotypes when it comes to gaming.

“Totally defies the stereotype here,” said Herbel. “We have people who are cheerleaders and football players, so it’s really cool all the people it brings together.”

“I want to keep this running as long as I can, and once I have to leave I hope it keeps going,” said Kim.

Nebraska colleges like Midland and Concordia and even the Big Ten have their own ESports League. Scholarships are available and the club coach said this is a great way for students to find a career in gaming.

