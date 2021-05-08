Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts signed two bills into law this week: one a redo on an issue causing sparks in some communities, the other on actual fireworks.

Only one of them made the governor’s Facebook page, squeezed in between multiple posts on beef passports.

Just signed Senator Julie Slama’s fireworks bill into law - let freedom ring! 🇺🇸💥🎆 Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

On Wednesday, the governor State Sen. Julie Slama’s bill, LB152, aligning the state definition of “consumer fireworks” with the definition in federal law; and letting Nebraskans own fireworks that are much more powerful than those currently allowed under state law. Slama shared the post on her own Facebook page, noting “It’s official!”

Also on Wednesday, Ricketts quietly signed LB451 on natural hair styles into law earlier this week. State Sen. Terrell McKinney’s bill was a second run for the issue after the governor vetoed a similar bill from State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh last year. Cavanaugh said then that Ricketts chose to veto the bill because it did not make any exemptions for the health and safety of the workplace.

McKinney posted an image from local nonprofit I Be Black Girl in celebration.

LB451 has been signed by Governor Pete Ricketts to end hair discrimination in our state! #AllPowerToThePeople Posted by Senator Terrell McKinney on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

