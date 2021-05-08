HS District Baseball Scores (Friday, May 7)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Scores:
Bellevue East 6, Lincoln Northeast 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Omaha Gross Catholic 2
Elkhorn 17, Fairbury 0
Grand Island 10, Omaha Northwest 1
Hastings 3, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1
Lincoln High 4, Norfolk 2 (8 inn.)
Mount Michael Benedictine 7, Elkhorn North 3
Omaha North 6, Omaha South 5
Omaha Skutt Catholic 18, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4
Platteview 3, Seward 1
Ralston 14, Arlington 2
Wayne 4, Plattsmouth 2
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored):
Bennington VS Adams Central
Nebraska City VS Beatrice
Norris VS GACC-SS-WPB
Omaha Central VS Omaha Bryan
Waverly VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic
