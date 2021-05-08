Advertisement

HS District Baseball Scores (Friday, May 7)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Scores:

Bellevue East 6, Lincoln Northeast 1

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 4, Omaha Gross Catholic 2

Elkhorn 17, Fairbury 0

Grand Island 10, Omaha Northwest 1

Hastings 3, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1

Lincoln High 4, Norfolk 2 (8 inn.)

Mount Michael Benedictine 7, Elkhorn North 3

Omaha North 6, Omaha South 5

Omaha Skutt Catholic 18, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 4

Platteview 3, Seward 1

Ralston 14, Arlington 2

Wayne 4, Plattsmouth 2

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored):

Bennington VS Adams Central

Nebraska City VS Beatrice

Norris VS GACC-SS-WPB

Omaha Central VS Omaha Bryan

Waverly VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

