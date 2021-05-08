LPS Elementary School gets bikes for kindergartners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Physical education class just got a little more exciting for some Lincoln Public School Elementary Students.

Fredstrom has been selected for the pilot program in LPS of a national program called All Kids Bike. Twenty-two strider bikes and helmets are now available in gym classes for kindergartners.

The teacher, Kenny Cope, has been teaching with LPS for 31 years. He said this grant is important because some may take riding a bike for granted, but there are many people who don’t know how.

“I’ve been teaching biking for over 20 years with forth and fifth grade,” said Cope. “And there’s more and more kids every year that don’t know how to ride a bike, and the need has been there and it continues to grow. I thought it was really important to start with kindergarten. They’ve taken off with it and have done really well.”

The key to strider bikes is they don’t have pedals. Instead, riders use their feet to push and stop to better learn balance.

LPS is adding the program to two more schools this summer.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.