UNL graduates celebrate commencement ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s History, the commencement ceremony was held in Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s commencement ceremony was extra special for these graduate. It was the first full in-person ceremony since December 2019.

In their black caps and gowns, and their red gratitude soles, more than 2,900 graduates have crossed the stage to receive their diplomas.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green described the class of 2021 as having resilience, perseverance, determination and grit. Former Nebraska Coach Tom Osborn delivered Saturday’s commencement speech titled “Begin With the End in Mind.”

“I think it makes it so much more memorable and special,” said Mallory Sotak, Graduate from the College of Business. “I don’t know if I would’ve participated if it wasn’t in-person. So, it really means a lot that they could make it happen for us who really spent so much time here.”

Saturday morning’s ceremony includes the college of public affairs and community services, fine and performing arts, architecture, journalism and mass communication, business, and agricultural sciences and natural resources.

After this weekend’s ceremonies, the University will break a record of handing out almost 3,600 degrees during the month of May.

