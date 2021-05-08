Advertisement

Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County’s number one on the most wanted list is back on U.S. soil after fleeing the country.

Douglas County Sheriff’s say that Adam Hawhee is in Miami. He was brought back into the country after being arrested in Nicaragua for immigration violations.

Hawhee is wanted out of Douglas County on two counts of child enticement and 26 counts of possession of child pornography. He will be returning to Nebraska after the completion of the extradition process in Florida.

