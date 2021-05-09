Districts: Norris takes B-2, Lincoln East and Columbus postponed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This time a year ago, baseball diamonds were empty and no tickets were being punched to state for high school baseball. That changed on Saturday as Class “A” and “B” teams were in action across Southeastern Nebraska.

Scheduling note: Lincoln East and Columbus has been postponed due to weather. It will resume Monday at 4:30 p.m. Columbus is leading the Spartans 6-4 in the 10th.

"We're gonna win state this year."

"We have a really good shot to go all the way."



Strong stuff from @cjhood7 & @GouldinRyan, Class B District Champs. pic.twitter.com/3H2ZcWs0MP — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) May 8, 2021

