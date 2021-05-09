Advertisement

Districts: Norris takes B-2, Lincoln East and Columbus postponed

By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This time a year ago, baseball diamonds were empty and no tickets were being punched to state for high school baseball. That changed on Saturday as Class “A” and “B” teams were in action across Southeastern Nebraska.

Scheduling note: Lincoln East and Columbus has been postponed due to weather. It will resume Monday at 4:30 p.m. Columbus is leading the Spartans 6-4 in the 10th.

