Hoosiers even series with Huskers

(KOLNKGIN)
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Piscataway, N.J. (KOLN) - After the Nebraska baseball team beat Indiana Hoosiers with a walk-off single yesterday at Bainton Field, the Hoosiers responded with a 4-2 victory on Sunday morning. The Hoosiers scored all four runs in the first inning and then held on behind a complete-game performance from Gabe Bierman.

The teams split a pair of games at the Piscataway Pod and will meet two more times this season when the Huskers visit Bloomington for pod play against Indiana and Ohio State in two weeks.

Bierman went all 9.0 innings and improved to 5-2 on the year. He allowed a pair of runs on four hits and a walk, while striking out 11. Shay Schanaman got the start for Nebraska and allowed four runs on six hits in the first innings, but then settled in and pitched four no-hit innings to keep NU in the game. Three relievers combined for 3.0 innings of one-hit shutout work behind Schanaman.

Jaxon Hallmark accounted for two of NU’s four hits on the morning, including a solo home run in the ninth inning.

After Beirman put the Huskers down in order to start the game, IU’s offense recorded four straight singles, including a two-RBI single from Cole Barr. Schanaman then got a strikeout before giving up consecutive RBI singles that gave Indiana an early 4-0 lead. Schanaman responded with a strikeout, issued a walk and then got an inning-ending ground out.

The Indiana bats went silent the rest of the game and notched just one more hit over the final eight innings.

Nebraska broke onto the scoreboard in the seventh when Cam Chick drove in Hallmark with a RBI single. The Huskers kept fighting and tagged on another run in the ninth when Hallmark homered with one out to cut Indiana’s lead to 4-2. With two outs Chick was hit-by-pitch and the tying run came to plate in Max Anderson, but Bierman finished off the complete game with a groundout.

The Huskers will meet Rutgers later Sunday, with first pitch set for 1 PM (CT).

