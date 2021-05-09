Household in south Lincoln struck by gunfire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police responded to gunshots near the 1600 block of Prospect Street Sunday morning.

According to officials, nearby individuals heard about six to seven gunshots at around 4 a.m. Upon arriving, LPD found that a nearby household had been struck several times by gunshots.

LPD said there were no injuries due to the incident. Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

