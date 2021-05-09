Advertisement

Household in south Lincoln struck by gunfire

By Jacob Elliott
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police responded to gunshots near the 1600 block of Prospect Street Sunday morning.

According to officials, nearby individuals heard about six to seven gunshots at around 4 a.m. Upon arriving, LPD found that a nearby household had been struck several times by gunshots.

LPD said there were no injuries due to the incident. Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 44, five miles south of Kearney.
Lincoln woman killed in crash on Hwy 44
Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.
Chilly weather is expected for Mother's Day Sunday with highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s...
Sunday Forecast: A cloudy, cool Mother’s Day Sunday
Leah Carrera shared memories and pictures of her daughter, Gigi before she passed away.
Remembering grieving mothers on Mother’s Day

Latest News

Sending off national guard soldiers to East Africa
Sending off national guard soldiers to East Africa
Nebraska Doctor accepts cryptocurrencies
Two people die and two others injured in fiery crash
Lincoln Police find missing juvenile