Lincoln Lutheran blanks Lakeview, advances to state

By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was a busy Saturday across the Capital City and surrounding areas as a trip to high school state soccer is on the line.

Lincoln Lutheran advanced after an impressive 6-0 win over Lakeview. Norris and Columbus Scotus also won 6-0.

Click on the video box to see highlights and final scores from district play. Click here to see the state bracket pairings.

