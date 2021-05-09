Lincoln Police find missing juvenile

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police located a missing child on Sunday.

The 11-year-old child had left her residence between 11 p.m. Saturday night and 6 a.m. Sunday.

She was located and returned to her family at around 10:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Missing juvenile located! Thank you very much to all who assisted. — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 9, 2021

Missing juvenile alert! LPD is currently searching for Mytien Nguyen, an 11-year-old female, approximately 5'1'', 120 pounds. Mytien left her residence between 11 p.m. last night and 6 a.m. today. Anyone with information about her location should call 402-441-6000. pic.twitter.com/rTyOPPQBef — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 9, 2021

