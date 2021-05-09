LPD responds to attempted robbery and stabbing near 10th and C Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing at an apartment complex near 10th and C Streets on Saturday.

According to victim, three unknown males wearing bandanas knocked on their apartment door at around 8 p.m. The victim was then ordered by one of the assailants to “show them where their (expletive) was at.”

The victim, failing to understand what the unknown individual meant, was pepper sprayed in the face. The victim then fought against the three unknown males, sustaining five stab wounds an a severe laceration to the forearm.

The victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital where they remain in stable condition. This incident is still under investigation.

