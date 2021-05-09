Advertisement

LPD responds to attempted robbery and stabbing near 10th and C Streets

By Jacob Elliott
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing at an apartment complex near 10th and C Streets on Saturday.

According to victim, three unknown males wearing bandanas knocked on their apartment door at around 8 p.m. The victim was then ordered by one of the assailants to “show them where their (expletive) was at.”

The victim, failing to understand what the unknown individual meant, was pepper sprayed in the face. The victim then fought against the three unknown males, sustaining five stab wounds an a severe laceration to the forearm.

The victim was taken to a Lincoln hospital where they remain in stable condition. This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 44, five miles south of Kearney.
Lincoln woman killed in crash on Hwy 44
Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.
Chilly weather is expected for Mother's Day Sunday with highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s...
Sunday Forecast: A cloudy, cool Mother’s Day Sunday
Two people die and two others injured in fiery crash

Latest News

Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Monday, but still well below average for this time of year...
Monday Forecast: More clouds and cool weather to start the week
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
One man has plans to walk 423 miles, covering Highway 20, starting May 11th, in an event called...
Man to walk 423 miles for Nebraska Medal of Honor recipients
Sending off national guard soldiers to East Africa
Sending off national guard soldiers to East Africa