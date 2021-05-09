Man to walk 423 miles for Nebraska Medal of Honor recipients

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One man has plans to walk 423 miles, covering Highway 20, starting May 11, in an event called Walk the Walk for Nebraska’s Medal of Honor recipients.

After Highway 20 was decreed the medal of honor highway in February, Thurston resident Daryl Harrison was eager to honor the veterans. When he asked whether the signs were paid for by the state, he volunteered to raise the money himself.

He and his 72-year-old friend will alternate walking six-mile segments on a path that starts at the Nebraska-Wyoming border, welcoming guests to join them, so long as no one leaves their car on the highway. They’ll start each day at 5 a.m. and visit 11 communities along the way for potlucks.

To prepare, Harrison walks six miles a day on a treadmill. The man, in his 60s, has already lost 32 pounds this way. But health isn’t his motive: rather he expresses gratitude for veterans as his goal.

“It’s because of them that I’m able to do this, and that we’re able to have this conversation,” he said. He encourages people to look up the recipients’ inspiring stories.

On May 22, motorcycle drivers are also invited to drive the highway.

The two events will culminate with a ceremony in Siouxland Park.

