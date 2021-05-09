Monday Forecast: More clouds and cool weather to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fairly quiet weather is expected as we head into the day on Monday as we should start the week with more clouds and cool weather.

Clouds are expected to thin out as we head into Sunday evening and Sunday night with skies becoming mostly clear to partly cloudy across eastern Nebraska. With the clearing skies and light winds tonight and the cooler air mass in place, expect to see some chilly temperatures into Monday morning with lows in the 30s for most of the state. Areas of patchy frost will be possible across a good portion of the state into Monday morning with the unseasonably cold temperatures. For Lincoln, temperatures into Monday morning are forecast to fall into the upper 30s, so we should avoid any patchy frost.

Chilly weather is expected into early Monday morning with lows in the 30s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures should be a bit warmer by Monday afternoon for central and eastern Nebraska with highs warming up into the upper 50s to low 60s. More unseasonably cool weather is forecast for western Nebraska where temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer on Monday, but still well below average for this time of year with highs in the 40s, 50s, and low 60s. (KOLN)

Variable cloudiness is expected to start the day on Monday, but skies by Monday afternoon should become partly to mostly cloudy across the state. Mainly dry weather is expected for central and eastern Nebraska, but western Nebraska could see some areas of light rain throughout the day on Monday with rain potentially expanding into parts of central and eastern Nebraska into the day on Tuesday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with some light rain possible across western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures will remain cooler than average for Lincoln through the first half of the week before warmer weather arrives for the second half of the week and into next weekend. While Monday should be dry, Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies with a 20% to 30% chance for light rain. Wednesday looks to see a bit more sunshine, but still with a small chance for some scattered light rain. Our best chances for rain over the course of the next week will come from Thursday and into the weekend as several disturbances are forecast to swing through the area.

Temperatures remain cooler than average for the first half of the week before warmer weather returns by the end of the week into next weekend. Chances for showers and t'storms are expected nearly everyday. (KOLN)

