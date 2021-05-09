Advertisement

Nebraska drops road series to Iowa

The Nebraska softball team swept its doubleheader with Illinois Saturday, holding on for a 5-4...
The Nebraska softball team swept its doubleheader with Illinois Saturday, holding on for a 5-4 victory in game one before rallying for a 10-6 win in game two.(1011 NOW)
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team lost its weekend series at Iowa after the Huskers were swept in a Sunday doubleheader at Pearl Field. With the Sunday sweep, Iowa claimed a 3-1 series victory after the teams had split the first two games on Friday and Saturday.

In game one Sunday, Nebraska walked seven batters and hit another and Iowa took advantage in a 6-1 win. The Hawkeyes pulled away with a five-run second inning, despite hitting only two balls out of the infield, benefitting from four walks. Nebraska struck out 11 times against Iowa ace Allison Doocy, who earned her 10th win of the season but saw her scoreless inning streak snapped at 17.1 innings on a sixth-inning RBI single from Courtney Wallace.

Kaylin Kinney (1-2) took the loss for Nebraska, allowing six runs in 2.2 innings. Wallace pitched a scoreless 3.1 innings to close out the game. Four different Huskers produced a hit offensively, with Wallace adding Nebraska’s only RBI.

The story of game two was capitalizing on scoring opportunities, and the Hawkeyes bested the Huskers in that area en route to a 4-1 win. The hits were even at seven apiece, but the Huskers were only 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and neither hit scored a run. Iowa meanwhile finished 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position with all four hits driving in a run. Nebraska was also 0-for-3 with the bases loaded and twice failed to score a runner from third base with less than two outs.

Peyton Glatter homered for Nebraska in game two and six different Huskers produced a hit. Olivia Ferrell (10-10) took the loss, allowing four runs in 4.0 innings. Wallace pitched a scoreless final 2.0 innings to extend her scoreless streak to 20.0 innings. Wallace pitched in three of the four games of the Iowa series, finishing with a 1-0 record, and she did not allow a run in 12.1 innings.

Nebraska wraps up the regular season with a four-game road series at Northwestern next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts signs fireworks, natural hair bills into Nebraska law
The accident happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 44, five miles south of Kearney.
Lincoln woman killed in crash on Hwy 44
Wanted man in Douglas County back in the U.S.
Chilly weather is expected for Mother's Day Sunday with highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s...
Sunday Forecast: A cloudy, cool Mother’s Day Sunday
Two people die and two others injured in fiery crash

Latest News

Hoosiers even series with Huskers
Lincoln Lutheran girls soccer wins the B-6 district title on Saturday.
Lincoln Lutheran blanks Lakeview, advances to state
The Norris Titans celebrate after defeating Mount Michael 13-4 in the B-2 tournament.
Districts: Norris takes B-2, Lincoln East and Columbus postponed
The Huskers come together on the mound
Hellstrom lifts Huskers past Hoosiers with walk-off single