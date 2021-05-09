Nebraska drops road series to Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska softball team lost its weekend series at Iowa after the Huskers were swept in a Sunday doubleheader at Pearl Field. With the Sunday sweep, Iowa claimed a 3-1 series victory after the teams had split the first two games on Friday and Saturday.

In game one Sunday, Nebraska walked seven batters and hit another and Iowa took advantage in a 6-1 win. The Hawkeyes pulled away with a five-run second inning, despite hitting only two balls out of the infield, benefitting from four walks. Nebraska struck out 11 times against Iowa ace Allison Doocy, who earned her 10th win of the season but saw her scoreless inning streak snapped at 17.1 innings on a sixth-inning RBI single from Courtney Wallace.

Kaylin Kinney (1-2) took the loss for Nebraska, allowing six runs in 2.2 innings. Wallace pitched a scoreless 3.1 innings to close out the game. Four different Huskers produced a hit offensively, with Wallace adding Nebraska’s only RBI.

The story of game two was capitalizing on scoring opportunities, and the Hawkeyes bested the Huskers in that area en route to a 4-1 win. The hits were even at seven apiece, but the Huskers were only 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position and neither hit scored a run. Iowa meanwhile finished 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position with all four hits driving in a run. Nebraska was also 0-for-3 with the bases loaded and twice failed to score a runner from third base with less than two outs.

Peyton Glatter homered for Nebraska in game two and six different Huskers produced a hit. Olivia Ferrell (10-10) took the loss, allowing four runs in 4.0 innings. Wallace pitched a scoreless final 2.0 innings to extend her scoreless streak to 20.0 innings. Wallace pitched in three of the four games of the Iowa series, finishing with a 1-0 record, and she did not allow a run in 12.1 innings.

Nebraska wraps up the regular season with a four-game road series at Northwestern next Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.