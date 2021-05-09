Stormy weather Saturday evening with a cloudy, chilly Mother’s Day Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stormy weather is expected as we head into Saturday evening across parts of southern Nebraska and into northern Kansas as a warm front lifts into the area with a low pressure system spinning it’s way through Kansas. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued through 9 PM Saturday evening for parts of south central Nebraska and into northern Kansas. Another Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for southeastern Nebraska - including Lincoln and Lancaster County until 1 AM on Sunday morning. Some of our northern Kansas counties are under a Tornado Watch through 1 AM Sunday as well. Threats within the watch area are expected to be large hail up to 2″ in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 75 MPH, locally heavy rain, and a tornado or two.

Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Watches are in place through late Saturday night across the area. (KOLN)

As mentioned above, much of south central and southeastern Nebraska will see a threat for heavy rain through Saturday evening. The going forecast has many areas receiving upwards of 1″ to 1.5″ of rain, though depending on how efficient thunderstorms are, some areas could receive locally higher amounts and some localized flash flooding will be possible. Remember, NEVER drive across flooded roadways and remember the phrase, “Turn around, don’t drown!”.

Heavy rains with 1" to 2" of rain is possible with heavy thunderstorms in south central and southeastern Nebraska Saturday evening into very early on Sunday. (KOLN)

Storms are expected to develop across south central Nebraska and into northern Kansas into early Saturday evening with storms moving to the east and northeast into parts of southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas. Storms that develop initially should be fairly discrete and will pose the greatest threat for large hail. As storms push east later Saturday evening they are expected to develop into a cluster that will pose more of a damaging wind and heavy rain threat into southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas. Storms right along the warm front will pose the greatest threat for a tornado or two where there should be some enhanced wind shear and instability. Thunderstorms should push out of the area past midnight tonight with some lingering rain possible into early on Mother’s Day Sunday. Through the day on Sunday, mostly cloudy, chilly, and breezy weather is expected with a spotty shower or two possible through the day.

Strong to severe storms will be possible through Saturday evening with lingering rain possible into Sunday morning. Mostly cloudy, chilly, and breezy weather is then on tap by Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

Unfortunately, temperatures will be chilly with a blustery north wind for Mother’s Day. Low temperatures in the morning will fall into the mid 30s to low 40s across the state with temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. All the meanwhile, a north wind should be blowing at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Skies should try and clear out by Sunday evening with skies eventually becoming partly cloudy.

Chilly temperatures in the 30s and low 40s are expected by early Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Chilly weather is expected for Mother's Day Sunday with highs mainly in the mid to upper 50s for most of the state. (KOLN)

With some clearing Sunday night into early Monday, it will be a cold night with some patchy frost possible across the area as low temperatures dip into the 30s across the state - including into the upper 30s here in Lincoln. Temperatures then likely stay unseasonably cool to start the week with temperatures in the low 60s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures rebound for the second half of the week and into next weekend, getting back into the 70s to near 80°. Monday looks like it should remain dry, but the rest of the week and into next weekend holds at least small chances for some showers or thunderstorms.

Chilly weather with multiple chances for rain are in the forecast over the next 7 days. Temperatures should rebound by the second half of the week into next weekend. (KOLN)

