Two people die and two others injured in fiery crash

VALLEY, Neb. (AP) — Two people died and two others were hurt in a fiery crash about 7 miles south of Valley in eastern Nebraska Saturday.

Chief Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Wayne Hudson said the an eastbound van collided with a westbound truck around 4 p.m. Saturday on West Center Road near the Platte River, and one of the vehicles caught fire.

The sheriff’s office said the van was trying to pass another vehicle just before it collided with the truck. The driver of the van and one person in the pickup truck died, but their names were not immediately available Sunday.

The two injured people who had been in the pickup truck were taken to an Omaha hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.