Boys Class A Quarterfinals: HS Soccer Scores (Tuesday, May 11)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Boys Class A Quarterfinals: HS Soccer Scores (Tuesday, May 11)

Boys:

Omaha South 3, Millard West 1

Gretna 5, Lincoln Southeast 0

Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0

Scheduled Games:

Creighton Prep vs. Millard South

