Boys Class A Quarterfinals: HS Soccer Scores (Tuesday, May 11)
Boys:
Omaha South 3, Millard West 1
Gretna 5, Lincoln Southeast 0
Lincoln Southwest 3, Grand Island 0
Scheduled Games:
Creighton Prep vs. Millard South
FINAL: Gretna 5, Lincoln Southeast 0.— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 11, 2021
Knights season ends with 11-5 record. School's first appearance in the boys state soccer tournament since 2013.
Halftime: Gretna 1, Lincoln Southeast 0.— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 11, 2021
LSE keeper playing his tail off. Lone goal of match came in the final minute before halftime.
“It’s not any team’s birthright to be at the state tournament. You have to earn that.”— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 11, 2021
Lincoln Southwest head coach Derek Scheich following the Silver Hawks’ 3-0 in the State Quarterfinals. pic.twitter.com/OSdkuZND9q
Lincoln Southwest is playing like the #1 seed at the Boys State Soccer Tournament. Goals by:— Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 11, 2021
⚽️Braden Lackey
⚽️Brayden Kramer
⚽️Tanner Novosad@lswathletics @1011_News #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/ieskWQCbON
