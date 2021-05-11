Advertisement

COVID poll: Americans going out more, wearing masks less

By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you find yourself going out more and leaving your mask behind, you’re not alone.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time during the pandemic, 54% of those surveyed said they had done so.

Even more said they visited friends and family, with 59% reporting those activities.

At the same time, fewer people were taking precautions.

Social distancing wasn’t being practiced as much, down 8 points from last month to 56%.

Mask wearing was down, too, from 63% to 58%.

Vaccinated people were more likely to wear masks. The poll also says they’re going out at roughly the same rate as their unvaccinated peers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between and SUV shuts down 70th and Cornhusker
One killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln health officials discuss when mask mandate may end
Garth Brooks coming to Memorial Stadium
Ex-school board member facing charges shows up at meeting
Isaac R. Johnson
LPD: Man arrested with meth, marijuana and tomahawk in car

Latest News

Police say the 9-month-old infant was already walking and somehow managed to climb into the...
‘Hero’ boy, 6, saves baby brother from drowning in fish tank
Investigators say the 9-month-old boy somehow managed to climb into the filled fish tank,...
Baby falls in fish tank; brother, 6, saves him from drowning
The Biden administration says it wants to see major progress on infrastructure legislation by...
Congressional leaders meet with Biden on infrastructure
One aircraft was nearly ripped in half, and the pilot of the other was forced to deploy a...
Official: 'Amazing' that no one injured after planes collide midair
Samantha Raahauge, a single mother from California, punched a man in the face after she caught...
Mother punches, chases would-be car thief down sidewalk