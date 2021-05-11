Ex-school board member facing charges shows up at meeting

MINDEN, Neb. (AP) — A former Minden Public Schools board member already facing trespassing and disturbing the peace charges showed up maskless at the latest school board meeting and had to be repeatedly asked to leave.

The Kearney Hub reports that former board member Katie Sinsel took a seat at the board’s table before its Monday night meeting and was repeatedly asked by Superintendent James Widdifield to put on a mask or to leave the building. She did eventually leave.

Sinsel showed up despite having been voted off the board on April 26 over her refusal to wear a mask.

According to Kearney County court records, Sinsel is facing two misdemeanor charges: 2nd degree trespassing and disturbing the peace. The charges stem from an April 12 meeting at which she was accused of being disruptive and disorderly.

Her preliminary hearing is set for July 8.

