Parks and Recreation announces summer pool schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Parks and Recreation announced on Tuesday that the City’s nine outdoor public pools will open Saturday, May 29. Due to a limited number of available lifeguards, the pools will offer modified hours, reduced swimming lesson sessions and limited pool rentals. The season will end on Sunday, August 15.

Public pool locations and hours are as follows:

Star City Shores Aquatic Center

4375 S 33rd Ct, 402-441-6670, 12:30 to 7 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. weekends

University Place Aquatic Center

2000 N 48th, 402-441-7834, 1 to 7 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. weekends

Highlands Aquatic Center

5511 NW 12th, 402-441-7800, 1 to 7 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 6 p.m. weekends

Neighborhood pools are open daily 1 to 6 p.m.

Arnold Pool, 4000 NW. 46th Street, 402-441-7829

Ballard Pool, 3901 N. 66th Street, 402-441-7898

Belmont Pool, 12th and Manatt streets, 402-441-7826

Eden Pool, 4400 Antelope Creek, 402-441-7827

Irvingdale Pool, 1900 Van Dorn Street, 402-441-7828

Woods Pool, 33rd and “J” streets, 402-441-7782

Attendees must provide name and contact information for contact tracing if necessary. Each location will make capacity adjustments that reflect the local directed health measures. Parks and Recreation swimming lessons will begin in mid-June. Other programming information including free Adult Water Fitness Class, Family Swim Nights, and Swim and Dive Leagues can be found at lincoln.ne.gov/pools.

“We have hired fewer than the average number of pool employees for 2021. Our situation is not unique or isolated, it is happening across the country. The situation for lifeguards is even more critical due to limited training opportunities for almost a year,” said Kayla Sellhorn, Parks and Recreation Aquatics Supervisor.

Applications for seasonal employment, including pool staff, can be found at jobs.lincoln.ne.gov. Lifeguards, swim lesson instructors, concessions, and cashier staff must be at least 16 years of age. Lifeguards require certification. Training and certification may be available for new employees.

Visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools for more information about Lincoln’s public pools.

