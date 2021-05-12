Below average temperatures remain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our streak of below average temperatures looks to continue for at least a few more days. The chance of rain should increase through the rest of the work week. With an active weather pattern setting up for our area, showers and thunderstorms look to remain possible for the weekend and early next week too.

High pressure that has been just to our east will move away from the area the next day or two. This will turn our winds to more of a south and southeasterly direction which means more moisture should move into the region. This in combination with a series of upper level disturbances and a frontal boundary or two moving through the area will lead to several chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend and early next week. At this time, the best chance looks to be late Thursday into early Friday.

Temperatures will be well below average again Wednesday with morning lows likely to be in the low 30s to low 40s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. A Frost Advisory is in effect late tonight into early Wednesday morning for part of Central and Eastern Nebraska so make sure to protect your sensitive vegetation. It should gradually warm up during the second half of the week with temperatures closer to average for this time of the year.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for part of the area late tonight into early Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

Wednesday will begin with below average temperatures for this time of the year. (KOLN)

Our streak of below average high temperatures will continue Wednesday. (KOLN)

