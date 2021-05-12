Advertisement

Concordia tops Doane 7-2, wins program’s 1st GPAC postseason title

By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - GPAC rivals Doane and Concordia conference title game Tuesday night in Seward. The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, but the Bulldogs came back winning 7-2.

Both teams tied for the regular season conference title. Head Coach Ryan Dupic said it’s great to see his team celebrate this way because they weren’t the sole regular season winners.

A scary moment in the game as Concordia’s Beau Dorman took a pitch to the face. He got the blood cleaned up and took first base. Joey Grabanski was the next at bat and connected on a two-run homerun.

Click on the videobox to hear from the Dupic and Grabanski.

