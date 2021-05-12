Concordia tops Doane 7-2, wins program’s 1st GPAC postseason title

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - GPAC rivals Doane and Concordia conference title game Tuesday night in Seward. The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, but the Bulldogs came back winning 7-2.

Dog piles in Seward!

Concordia clinches 1st ever GPAC postseason title with a 7-2 win over Doane. @cunebaseball @CUNEathletics pic.twitter.com/Wj7KQMfCip — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) May 12, 2021

Both teams tied for the regular season conference title. Head Coach Ryan Dupic said it’s great to see his team celebrate this way because they weren’t the sole regular season winners.

A scary moment in the game as Concordia’s Beau Dorman took a pitch to the face. He got the blood cleaned up and took first base. Joey Grabanski was the next at bat and connected on a two-run homerun.

Click on the videobox to hear from the Dupic and Grabanski.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.