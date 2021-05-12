Advertisement

One killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck and SUV near 70th and Cornhusker, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

LPD said a southbound vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a dump truck heading west.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene, and the passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not significantly injured.

The intersection reopened on Wednesday afternoon after being closed for most of the day.

Traffic being turned around at Touzalin and Havelock for a second crash involving two vans.
Traffic being turned around at Touzalin and Havelock for a second crash involving two vans.(KOLN)

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln health officials discuss when mask mandate may end
Garth Brooks coming to Memorial Stadium
Ex-school board member facing charges shows up at meeting
Isaac R. Johnson
LPD: Man arrested with meth, marijuana and tomahawk in car

Latest News

Another inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Correctional Center
Garth Brooks
University planning for 90,000 fans in Memorial Stadium for Garth Brooks concert
COVID-19 vaccine now available in Lincoln for 12-15-year-olds
Governor Ricketts also declared LPS Nutrition Services Director Edith Zumwalt an admiral in the...
Governor Pete Ricketts declares Food Service Employee Appreciation Day in Nebraska
Governor Ricketts declared LPS Nutrition Services Director Edith Zumwalt an admiral in the...
Governor Pete Ricketts declares Food Service Employee Appreciation Day in Nebraska