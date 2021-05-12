One killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck and SUV near 70th and Cornhusker, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

LPD said a southbound vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a dump truck heading west.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene, and the passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not significantly injured.

The intersection reopened on Wednesday afternoon after being closed for most of the day.

LPD, LFR, and NSP are on the scene of a fatality accident at N 70th Street and Cornhusker Hwy. Both roads will be shut down for several hours. Please avoid the area. #lpd via @lpd_duty pic.twitter.com/pl88gXts17 — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 12, 2021

Traffic being turned around at Touzalin and Havelock for a second crash involving two vans. (KOLN)

This is a developing story.

