One killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed in a crash involving a dump truck and SUV near 70th and Cornhusker, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
LPD said a southbound vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and collided with a dump truck heading west.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene, and the passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle was not significantly injured.
The intersection reopened on Wednesday afternoon after being closed for most of the day.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.