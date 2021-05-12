Advertisement

Governor Pete Ricketts declares Food Service Employee Appreciation Day in Nebraska

By Bayley Bischof
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thousands of meals are served within Lincoln Public Schools every day, which in a pandemic is more important than ever.

It’s why Governor Pete Ricketts stopped by Hartley Elementary School Wednesday to proclaim the day Food Service Employee Appreciation day in Nebraska.

He said at Hartley Elementary alone, 460 meals are served every day. This year, more than 3 million lunches and nearly 100,000 breakfasts have been served within Lincoln Public Schools.

“It really is a huge logistical undertaking that Lincoln Public Schools is undertaking to be able to feed kids and make sure they’re getting that good nutrition and to have that pandemic on top of that it really required a lot of folks to step up and work through the pandemic,” Ricketts said.

The governor also declared LPS’s nutrition director, Edith Zumwalt as an Admiral of the Nebraska Navy to thank her for heading the efforts to keep kids fed over the last year.

“I have a great staff and that’s what makes it all possible,” Zumwalt said. “They all care about kids and they want to feed them and that’s what we’re all about, feeding kids so they’re ready to learn.”

Zumwalt is retiring from the district this year, she’s been with the Nutrition Services department since 1990.

