Lincoln has one more death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One new death from coronavirus was reported to the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday. LLCHD said the death was a man in his 90s who was hospitalized.

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were also reported in the county.

Weekly positivity rate:

May 2 through 8: 4.6 percent

May 9 through 15: 2.9 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 32 with 18 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 14 from other communities (two on ventilators).

Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 165,208

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 136,257

This week’s public clinics (subject to change):

Tuesday, May 11, Gateway Mall – first dose drive-through clinic north of garages of the former Sears store

Wednesday, May 12, City Impact, 1035 N. 33rd St. – first doses; and Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses

Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – second dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store

Registration: Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

