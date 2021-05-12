LPD: Man pulls officer’s hair during arrest, tries putting officer in chokehold

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While trying to place a suspect in custody, the Lincoln Police Department says the man pulled an officer’s hair and tried putting them in a chokehold.

Around 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to 38th Street and Madison Avenue on a report of a disturbance in progress.

LPD said responding officers made contact with a man, identified as 25-year-old Jesse G. Adams.

According to police, neighbors said that Adams was pounding on the door of homes and smashing a car’s windshield with a shovel.

Officers said as they tried placing Adams in custody, he ripped his arms away from officers and disobeyed orders to stop resisting. LPD said Adams started pulling the hair of an officer and wrapped his arm around the officer’s neck in an attempted chokehold.

LPD said Adams’ actions caused abrasions to the officer’s hand, soreness and redness to the neck and scalp, as well as hair being pulled out at the root.

Police said another officer suffered a bruised shin.

LPD said after officers tased and placed Adams in custody, he was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance and officers continued their investigation, interviewing victims and witnesses.

A 21-year-old woman who was a victim explained that Adams had thrown a glass jar at her and smashed her car’s windshield, according to police.

LPD said a 44-year-old man who was also a victim, as well as a 14-year-old boy, told police Adams had screamed that he was going to kill them.

Officers said they found 21.5 grams of marijuana and 2.3 grams of methamphetamine on Adams.

Adams was arrested and is facing assault on a police officer charges, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.