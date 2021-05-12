Lincoln Mayor declares National Police Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared on Tuesday this week National Police Week. This is to pay tribute to law enforcement for their work everyday and to honor those who have died on duty.

Dozens gathered at the Hall of Justices on Tuesday, including Investigator Mario Herrera’s family and his son Carlos, who is training to be an officer with LPD. Interim Police Chief Brian Jackson paid special tribute to Mario Herrera during the ceremony.

‘He was a mentor,” said Jackson. “He had a great work ethic and set a positive example for others to follow. It was clear he was admired by others. He was described as a shining light in people’s most horrific days.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird is also declaring May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

