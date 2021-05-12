Mix of clouds and sun Wednesday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler than average temperatures will continue Wednesday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. There is a slight chance we may see a few sprinkles from these clouds or perhaps a brief light rain shower. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a south-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

High temperatures will remain below the average Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather Team)

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight across Nebraska. The chance for rain in Lincoln won’t be until late tonight and into Thursday morning. Wednesday night’s low temperatures will be cool but, perhaps not as chilly over the last couple of night. Lows will be in the lower 40s. A few showers will be possible Thursday morning otherwise, Partly sunny with the afternoon high temperature in the upper 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, especially in parts of central and western Nebraska.

Isolated severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather Team)

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few t’storms possible. Highs will be around 70.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a continued 50% chance of showers and t’storms. Highs in the lower 70s. More of the same on Sunday with scattered showers and t’storms and the high in the lower 70s.

Partly sunny on Monday and Tuesday with a continued chance for showers and t’storms. Highs both days in the low to mid 70s.

Warmer but unsettled weather is expected over the next 7 to 10 days in the Lincoln area. (1011 Weather Team)

