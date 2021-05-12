Public Invited to South 40th Street Project Online Meeting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is inviting the public to an online meeting about a south Lincoln road project.

According to a press release, the meeting, beginning this week, is regarding the design for the South 40th Street Improvement Project between Yankee Hill and Rokeby roads.

“The meeting will be available from [now through] Tuesday, May 25th at lincoln.ne.gov (search: 40th),” according to the release. “Residents can log on at their convenience, learn about the project design and provide feedback.”

LTU says the project includes the widening of 40th Street from Yankee Hill to Rokeby, intersection upgrades along 40th at Rokeby Road, Prairie Wind Road and Hohensee Drive, and the completion of paving work on Rokeby Road between 31st and 40th.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.