Advertisement

Scammers target Nebraska DMV customers

(WAVE)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is aware of illegitimate text messages targeting Nebraskans pretending to be from a DMV office.

These unsolicited messages are scams and are not sent by the Nebraska DMV or county treasurers’ offices. The text messages are often unsolicited messages from unfamiliar phone numbers that claim the recipient either owes, or is owed, a large sum of money to a DMV office.

The recipient is then directed to click a link. These links should not be interacted with and the message should be deleted as soon as possible. The Nebraska DMV can under certain circumstances send text messages to customers, but only if the recipient voluntarily opts in.

The DMV will also not send messages demanding payment or promising a refund. “We are disheartened that DMV customers are being targeted by scammers and thieves,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “It is important to know the difference between scam attempts and legitimate contact with the DMV. The DMV will not send unsolicited text messages demanding money or offering money.”

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles offers tips on how to spot a scam.
The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles offers tips on how to spot a scam.(Nebraska DMV)

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash between and SUV shuts down 70th and Cornhusker
One killed in crash at 70th and Cornhusker Wednesday morning
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln health officials discuss when mask mandate may end
Garth Brooks coming to Memorial Stadium
Ex-school board member facing charges shows up at meeting
Isaac R. Johnson
LPD: Man arrested with meth, marijuana and tomahawk in car

Latest News

Another inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Correctional Center
Garth Brooks
University planning for 90,000 fans in Memorial Stadium for Garth Brooks concert
COVID-19 vaccine now available in Lincoln for 12-15-year-olds
Governor Ricketts also declared LPS Nutrition Services Director Edith Zumwalt an admiral in the...
Governor Pete Ricketts declares Food Service Employee Appreciation Day in Nebraska
Governor Ricketts declared LPS Nutrition Services Director Edith Zumwalt an admiral in the...
Governor Pete Ricketts declares Food Service Employee Appreciation Day in Nebraska