State objects to motion in Sinsel case; hearing scheduled

By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A hearing is scheduled for later this month in the case involving the former Minden School Board member who refused to wear a mask.

Katie Sinsel, 43, is facing two misdemeanor charges of 2nd degree trespassing and disturbing the peace. She’s pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Kearney County court documents, her attorney has filed a motion for discovery asking to see the evidence against her, but the state objected. Now, a hearing is scheduled for May 27 on the matter.

Sinsel was removed from an April 12 Minden school board meeting because she refused to wear a mask as a COVID precaution. She was then removed from the school board meeting by the Minden Police Chief. A special board meeting was held on April 26 where Sinsel was removed from the board.

The Kearney Hub reports that Sinsel took a seat at the board’s table before its Monday night meeting on May 10 and was repeatedly asked by Superintendent James Widdifield to put on a mask or to leave the building. She did eventually leave.

Sinsel showed up despite having been voted off the board.

Her pretrial hearing on the two misdemeanor charges is set for July 8 at 2 p.m.

